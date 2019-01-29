Dina Titus, Susie Lee elected to serve on key House subcommittees

Nevada congressional Democrats were elected Tuesday to serve on subcommittees with jurisdiction over programs and interests that could benefit the state.

Rep. Dina Titus is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Rep. Susie Lee takes the stage at a Democratic election night party Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Rep. Dina Titus, whose congressional district is within Las Vegas, will serve on the Foreign Affairs subcommittees that oversee Asia, Europe, Eurasia and energy and environment, which has jurisdiction over nuclear weapons and programs.

The House Education and Labor Committee elected Rep. Susie Lee, whose district includes Henderson and Las Vegas suburbs, to serve on subcommittees for higher education and workforce development.

In addition to other assignments, Titus, the dean of the Nevada congressional delegation, will serve on the Homeland Security subcommittee on transportation and maritime security, which has jurisdiction over the Transportation Security Administration. She will also serve on the subcommittee for oversight, management and accountability.

Titus said her subcommittees has jurisdiction over issues of state and regional importance.

“Las Vegas is an international city that thrives on tourism and depends on safely moving people and goods into and around town,” she said in a statement.

Lee said she has spent her career seeking to boost educational opportunities for children. She said she would work through her subcommittees to make sure “every Nevadan – no matter who they are or where they come from – has a chance to thrive in our 21st Century economy.”

