DMV to offer walk-in hours for new Nevada residents

DMV offices in Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno have increased their hours to accept new residents on a walk-in basis.

People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 W. Flamingo Road, on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. DMV offices in Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno are offering walk-in hours for new Nevada residents. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

New residents of the Silver State will now have expanded hours to visit their area Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office.

DMV offices in Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno now accept new residents on a walk-in basis from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. New residents who already made appointments for Saturday will keep their spots.

“We want to help our new neighbors drive legally and get their vehicles registered here,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement. “We should be able to process as many as 3,000 new residents per week across the state and hopefully catch up on the backlog created by the COVID-19 closure earlier this year.”

The increased hours are effective Saturday through Nov. 3.

The updated hours for new residents also will allow them to obtain DMV identification so they can register for and vote in the upcoming general election on Nov. 3.

Residents with a DMV-issued driver’s license, ID card or the interim document provide at application are eligible to register online through Oct. 29 or in person at a polling location during the state’s early voting period Oct. 17-30 and on Election Day.

With the DMV adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols, customers will not be allowed to form long lines outside or wait for their turn inside offices.

DMV staff will scan the line outside, screening new residents for proper documentation. Motorists who meet the requirements will be provided a paper ticket with an appointment time.

To qualify for the walk-in hours, new residents must be transferring an out-of-state driver’s license or ID card.

More info can be found on the DMV’s new resident page at dmvnv.com.

It’s not known how many new residents have moved to the state during the pandemic, but DMV historical figures on surrenders of out-of-state driver’s licenses and identification cards reveal the average number for 2017-2019 was 74,417 per year in Clark County and 101,362 statewide.

