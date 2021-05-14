99°F
DMV to refund technology fee collected since July

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2021 - 3:42 pm
 
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you’ve made a transaction with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles since July 1, a refund could be coming your way.

The DMV is ceasing the $1 per transaction technology fee charged on each transaction with the department and refunding those who paid it since July. Although the DMV plans to cease collecting the fee, it was still charging it as of Friday.

“The Nevada Supreme Court Thursday ruled that the state Constitution requires a two-thirds vote in the legislature for any bill which creates, generates, or increases any public revenue in any form,” a DMV statement read.

The decision nullifies two bills passed in the 2019 Nevada Legislature, one of which extended the DMV Technology Fee. The DMV collects about $7 million annually from the fee.

A timeline on when refunds would be made has not been established as the DMV is still working out the details.

Motorists are asked to ensure the DMV has their correct address by updating it online through a MyDMV account at dmvnv.com/mydmv.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter

