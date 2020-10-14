DNC chairman urges Nevada Democrats to vote early

Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, visited Las Vegas Tuesday to encourage voters across the valley to drop off their mail ballots and vote early.

Gwen Leonard, left, and her wife Mercy Leonard, put up a flag in preparation for the ballot drop off parade at Heritage Park in Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez speaks during a press conference to promote Democrats to vote at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., speaks to supporters before a ballot drop off parade at Heritage Park in Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, left, with U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., speaks to supporters before a ballot drop off parade at Heritage Park in Henderson, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen, right, with his daughter Kate, 2, introduces State Assemblyman William McCurdy II, D-Las., chair of the Nevada Democratic Party, during a press conference to promote Democrats to vote at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

State Senator Yvanna Cancela, D-Las., reacts after dropping off her election ballot at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas with Barney Perkins of the city clerk's office, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

State Assemblyman William McCurdy II, D-Las Vegas, chair of the Nevada Democratic Party, speaks during a press conference to promote Democrats to vote at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The shadow of Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez while speaking during a press conference to promote Democrats to vote at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez speaks during a press conference to promote Democrats to vote at Las Vegas City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, visited Las Vegas Tuesday to encourage voters across the valley to drop off their mail ballots and vote early.

“Our focus is on getting the vote out, you got incredible energy out there in Nevada,” Perez said Tuesday. “People often refer to Election Day as November 3rd, but Election Day is every day between now and November 3rd for people here in Nevada.”

Perez spoke at a ballot drop-off location at Las Vegas City Hall with state Sen. Yvanna Cancela and Assemblyman William McCurdy, led a car parade in Henderson with U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, joined a canvass launch to support volunteer efforts in the local community with U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, state Sen. Mo Denis and Assemblyman Edgar Flores, and wrapped up his visit with a shift at Cardenas Market.

At the City Hall event, a group of supporters from the Culinary Union 226 held Biden-Harris signs and cheered for the speakers.

“We’re all here to do the most important thing we’ll all be doing this election cycle, which is voting,” Cancela said at the City Hall event.

Residents may vote through mail, vote in person during early voting or drop-off their mail ballots in person at a designated location before Nov. 3, more information can be found at clarkcountynv.gov/vote.

“We should make it as easy as possible for every eligible person to cast their vote and to make that vote count. You have done that here in Nevada, with your reforms,” Perez said at City Hall. “People have options. That is really important when people have options on how to vote, guess what happens, more people vote.”

At the Henderson car parade, about a dozen cars decorated with red and blue streamers, Biden-Harris and Susie Lee posters and American flags made their way from Heritage Park to the Henderson City Hall mail ballot drop-off site.

“We are leading the way here today to make sure we demonstrate to everyone and they can get out and vote. They can vote early, they could vote by mail they can drop off like we’re doing it today,” Lee said. “And obviously, vote in person when we start early vote on October 17.”

Perez focused on health care, the economy and unemployment, issues that are prevalent in Nevada during the pandemic.

“How do we help make sure that everybody in this district has access to health care, how do we make sure that if you’re diabetic, you can keep your coverage, how do we make sure in this pandemic that you can get a job?” Perez said. “This president’s utter failure to address the pandemic. He can’t get a handle on a pandemic in the west wing, let alone, America.”

Trump Victory spokesperson Keith Schipper stated in response to Perez’s visit to Nevada that the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee have had a “permanent presence in the Silver State, helping us connect with nearly 3 million voters, to turn Nevada red in November.”

Schipper noted the Trump campaign has had staffers in Nevada since 2016, has contacted nearly 3 million voters and has held more than 2,000 events. Trump himself was set to return to Nevada Sunday for campaign events at both ends of the state.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.