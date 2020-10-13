Trump to campaign in Nevada on Sunday

President Donald Trump will stump in Nevada Sunday, according to a campaign source. Trump will hold an outdoor rally in Elko, and likely continue to Las Vegas for another event.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

WASHINGTON— President Donald Trump will stump in Nevada on Sunday, according to a campaign source. Trump will hold an outdoor rally in Elko and likely continue to Las Vegas for another event.

The stops, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden’s stop in Las Vegas Friday, provide evidence that both campaigns see Nevada, which Hillary Clinton won by 2.4 percent of the vote, as winnable.

The Nevada Poll™, conducted by WPA Intelligence on behalf of the Review-Journal and AARP Nevada, found that 44 percent of likely Nevada voters would go for Biden and 42 percent for Trump, the Review-Journal reported Tuesday. Biden’s lead is within the poll’s margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

