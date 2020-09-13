DNC launches new ad critical of Trump on El Tiempo website

The Democratic National Committee launched a new digital advertisement Sunday on the homepage of Review-Journal sister newspaper El Tiempo’s website to criticize President Donald Trump’s record with Latinos.

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Nevada on Sept. 12, 2020. (Jason Bean/Reno Gazette Journal)

The Democratic National Committee launched a new digital advertisement Sunday on the homepage of Review-Journal sister newspaper El Tiempo’s website to criticize President Donald Trump’s record with Latinos as the president campaigns in Nevada this weekend.

The advertisement shows a picture of the White House and reads: “Esta administración nos ha fallardo,” or “This administration has failed us.” It links to a Democratic online petition.

Sunday’s advertisement is part of a weekend of Democrat-organized online counterprogramming against Trump, who is making his first campaign stops in Nevada since February.

Trump’s trip includes a Sunday morning roundtable discussion with his campaign’s Latinos for Trump arm at the Treasure Island hotel-casino.

“Donald Trump has peddled hate against the Latino community in Nevada and across the country since the day he started running for president, and his agenda jeopardizes our health care, our jobs, and even our lives,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement sent to the Review-Journal. “Nothing he says in Nevada can change his record of failure, and Latinos will hold him accountable by sending Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House.”

Perez also joined Rep. Dina Titus, state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II and Walker River Paiute Tribe Chair Amber Torres on a Saturday news conference criticizing the president’s coronavirus response, saying he downplayed the virus’s severity, causing deaths and massive job loss in Nevada.

Trump Victory spokesman Keith Schipper said there is “zero doubt the president is uplifting and empowering Latino Americans,” saying Trump’s economy led to record-low unemployment and more income for Latino families.

Latino supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will lead a car parade from Freedom Park and down Las Vegas Boulevard to Trump International Hotel at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Biden is mounting a mostly digital campaign in the state and has yet to appear in person in Nevada since capturing the nomination.

His campaign also relaunched a Spanish-language TV and digital ad in Nevada on Saturday targeting Trump on his pandemic response and calling for a nationwide mask mandate and more financial support for working families. The campaign has been running similar radio and TV ads in Nevada since Sept. 1.

Latinos are a cornerstone support base for Nevada Democrats, with the bloc widely credited for helping 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton win a narrow victory in the state and electing Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Republicans feel an appeal to the previous strength of the economy will provide a boost to Trump’s Latino support base, given the state’s high unemployment after closures designed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

