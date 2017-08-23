Donald Trump to make first Nevada appearance as president

President Donald Trump will make the first public appearance of his presidency in Nevada on Wednesday, addressing the American Legion in Reno.

President Donald Trump spoke at a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Phoenix. He will be in Reno on Wednesday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

RENO — President Donald Trump will make the first public appearance of his presidency in Nevada on Wednesday.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. at the American Legion’s annual convention in Reno. His arrival in Nevada comes amid continuing controversy over his comments that “there is blame on both sides” regarding violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The American Legion, a 2 million-member veterans group, issued a statement on the eve of Trump’s appearance announcing the organization has reaffirmed a 1923 resolution that condemns racism and hate groups.

“In 1923, The American Legion passed a national resolution at our convention in San Francisco that is as relevant today as it was 94 years ago,” National Commander Charles E. Schmidt said in a statement.

Trump’s comments about the violence that erupted on Aug. 12 in Charlottesville continued to shadow him during the first stop on his western trip, an appearance Tuesday at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix.

Many protesters outside the Phoenix convention center cited his response to the violence as evidence that he is a racist, while the president himself mentioned the controversy in his speech to supporters, accusing the news media of focusing on his “both sides” comments, not on his condemnation of “KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups.”

The setting of the Reno appearance offers Trump an opportunity to shift the focus away from the furor of how he handled Charlottesville if he chooses.

“President Trump is an ardent supporter of veterans and the American Legion has graciously provided the president the opportunity to speak directly to them at their national convention in Reno,” Helen Aguirre Ferre, the White House’s director of media affairs, said in a statement.

Trump lost Nevada to Democrat Hillary Clinton in the November 2016 general election but won Nevada’s Republican caucuses, beating a slew of more-seasoned GOP politicians.

