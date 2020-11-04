Douglas Herndon takes early lead in Nevada Supreme Court race

Early election results showed District Judge Douglas Herndon leading with about 46 percent of the vote in his Nevada Supreme Court race against Assemblyman Ozzie Fumo.

Ozzie Fumo, left and Douglas Herndon (Courtesy)

Voters were set to decide on seats for the two highest courts in the state as Election Day came to a close.

In a Supreme Court race, early Nevada election results showed Douglas Herndon with about 46 percent of the vote, and Ozzie Fumo with roughly 37 percent.

Herndon, who has served in a lower court for 15 years, and Assemblyman Fumo fought a costly, sometimes-heated battle to become the newest Supreme Court justice, raising more than $1 million combined.

Separately, Bonnie Bulla, one of three judges on the Nevada Court of Appeals, had nearly 44 percent, with challenger Susan Bush collecting about 35 percent.

Nevada Supreme Court

Herndon raised nearly $777,000 for his campaign, while Fumo collected more than $336,000, according to the latest figures available from the Nevada secretary of state’s website.

The winner of the Supreme Court race will fill the seat being vacated by Justice Mark Gibbons.

Herndon was appointed to the bench in 2005. He served as the chief judge of the District Court’s criminal division from 2010-17.

Before taking the bench, Herndon was a prosecutor for 14 years in the Clark County district attorney’s office.

“I know what it means to give people an honest day’s work for the trust they place in you, particularly as an elected official,” Herndon said.

He was licensed in the state in 1991.

Fumo promised “equity and fairness under the law, equal justice for all Nevadans” if elected.

Elected to the Legislature in 2016, Fumo has practiced criminal and civil law in Nevada since 1996. He also is an adjunct professor at UNLV’s Boyd Law School and a partner in the boutique law firm Pitaro & Fumo.

During a Las Vegas Review-Journal debate, the two candidates clashed over the pardon of a man who spent 21 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit. Herndon worked as a prosecutor on the 1992 trial for Fred Steese.

Court of Appeals

Bulla, who was appointed to the bench by Gov. Steve Sisolak last year, faced opposition, while neither of the two other judges on the appellate court was up for election this year.

A former Clark County District Court discovery commissioner, Bulla has promised to “apply the law fairly and impartially.” She held that job for 12 years, responsible for resolving pretrial arguments about procuring and sharing evidence between attorneys in civil cases.

Since 2016, Bush has worked with the Clark County special public defender’s office, which she joined after 10 years of running a law firm she helped found.

Bush said she ran to offer voters a chance at “different representation on the bench.”

Bulla earned her law degree from Arizona State University in 1987, the same year she was admitted to practice law in Nevada. She spent 19 years in private practice.

In a 2019 judicial survey, Bulla received a 62 percent retention score.

