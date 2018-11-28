Dozens apply for 3 vacancies in Nevada Legislature

More than three dozen people have thrown their respective hats into the ring for the opportunity to fill a trio of vacancies in the Nevada Legislature.

The Nevada State Legislature on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. Greg Haas Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09

Two of the vacancies came about because sitting state Senators were elected this month to different offices: Aaron Ford was elected as Nevada Attorney General and Tick Segerblom was voted into the Clark County Board of Commissioners.

The third vacant seat happened because brothel owner Dennis Hof was elected to the state Assembly three weeks after he died.

The list of applicants includes folks from a wide array of backgrounds and experiences, including attorneys, previous political candidates, small business owners and college professors.

Two of the applicants are current elected officials: Nevada Assemblyman Chris Brooks, D-Las Vegas, who applied for Segerblom’s seat in District 3, and outgoing Clark County School District Trustee Kevin Child, who lost his re-election bid and applied for Ford’s seat in District 11.

Brooks said Tuesday that he has considered running for the senate seat.

“It’s been such an honor to represent my neighbors in Assembly District 10,” Brooks said. “I just want the opportunity to represent even more of my neighbors.”

The county commissions are tasked with filling the vacancies, and they must be filled by someone of the same party as the person who created the vacancy.

Ford and Segerblom are both Democrats and their replacements will be appointed by Clark County commissioners.

Hof was a Republican, and the seat he won posthumously includes part of Clark, Nye and Lincoln counties, so the three county commissions will decide which of the 19 applicants will be the newest member of the Nevada Assembly.

The application period for those now-vacant seats closed Monday. Here is a full list of all who applied for those seats:

Senate District 3

Alison Brasier — Attorney

Nancy Ramirez Ayala — Attorney and Blo Blow Dry Bar franchise owner

Chris Brooks — Nevada Assemblyman

Larissa Drohobyczer — Attorney

Dean Richard Lauer, Jr. — Law enforcement specialist, former deputy chief in the Las Vegas Constable’s office

Karen Layne — Former police planner and assistant professor at UNLV

Jennifer Munoz — Vice president of business development for First American Title Insurance Company

Zenda Marie Shepherd — executive casino host

Lindsay Warner — Former legislative intern for Israeli Parliament

Senate District 11 applicants:

Lizbeth Arias — Advisor for UNLV Office of International Programs

Julie Elaine Bernell-Ostrovsky — Deputy executive director of Nevada Justice Association and part-time real estate agent.

Kevin Child — Clark County School District trustee

Rose Donahue — Producer and account executive for Quantum Arc Media in Las Vegas

Reuben D’Silva — Rancho High School teacher who ran in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District

Christopher Hardin — SRF Investments manager

Dallas Harris — Administrative attorney for Nevada Public Utilities Commission

Arlene Heshmati — Attorney in the Clark County Public Defender’s office

Cameron Miller — Entertainment consultant

Duy Nguyen — Vice President and CEO for Asian Community Development Council in Nevada

Assembly District 36 applicants:

Joseph Burdzinski — Nye County Republican Central Committee chairman

Brigitte Dubin — Nye County Raw Milk Commission member

Thomas Duryea — Nye County Planning Commissioner

Jared Fisher — Bike shop and tour company owner who ran for governor

William Gray — No employment provided

Gregory Hafen — Chairman of the Pahrump Regional Planning Commission and Pahrump Capital Improvement Advisory Committee

Jonathan Hernandez — Former emergency medical technician

Adam Westley — Great Basin College student

Tina Bond-Kuglin — Office manager and safety coordinator for Frehner Masonry Inc. in Las Vegas

Joseph Bradley — Medical doctor who ran for the Assembly seat in June

Charles Navarro — Former U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy’s deputy district director

Nathan Taylor — Business consultant

Sandra Faye Tulley — Real estate agent

Wayne Villines — Youth boarding school monitor

Walter Grudzinski — Adjunct professor at Great Basin College

Bailey Kesl — Research assistant at College of Southern Nevada

Brent Leavitt — Financial planner

Denise Mraz — No employment provided

Patrick Nary — Retired Army lieutenant colonel

