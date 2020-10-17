Early voting starts in Clark County — LIVE BLOG

Voters line up earlier to cast ballots at Galleria mall in Henderson on Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County election assistants Sol Cardenas, left, and Nestor Ruizvelasco set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Early voting begins today in Clark County.

The Review-Journal will provide updates about voting and polling locations throughout the day. Follow us here and on Twitter @reviewjournal.

NEVADA EARLY VOTING: Lines are long in Henderson, #Nevada where #voters in line are waiting in the pleasantly nice weather. One woman told us she got the location wrong since the polling spot moved outside of the Galleria Mall for the first time in years. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/agP7xr2pBL — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020 START OF THE LINE: King, currently the last in line to vote in Henderson, #NV told us he’ll wait for as long as he can to vote. The several hundred people in front of him would not stop him he told us. “Listen,” King said, “you gotta vote some time, might as well be today.”#RJNow pic.twitter.com/jVbEDYizyx — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) October 17, 2020

There are 35 permanent early voting sites scattered around the valley, where polls are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Oct. 3o.. There are also an additional 17 temporary sites, which operate on different days and hours.

A full list of sites, days and times of operation and a map can be found on the Clark County Elections Department website. You can also use the site to find early voting locations near you and get an estimated wait time.

The Review-Journal has compiled a list of things you need to know about early voting, as well as a comprehensive FAQ about the 2020 election in general.

The Review-Journal, in partnership with ProPublica’s Electionland project, is tracking problems voters may experience while casting their ballots. You can report problems to the Review-Journal using our online tip page or call 702-383-0264.

ProPublica also accepts tips in English, Spanish and traditional Chinese by texting “vote,” “vota” or “投票” to 81380 or through WhatsApp at 850-909-8683. Voters may also use Facebook Messenger or Electionland’s online form.

