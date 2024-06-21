Fake electors case dismissed by judge

A district court judge approved a motion to dismiss the fake electors case Tuesday, pointing to issues with jurisdiction.

Republican electors, accused in a fake elector scheme, Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, top left, Jessie Law, top center, James DeGraffenreld, bottom left, and James Hindle III, appear remotely during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, March. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald speaks and introduces to the stage Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a caucus rally at Big League Dreams on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A District Court judge approved a motion to dismiss the fake electors case Tuesday, pointing to issues with jurisdiction.

District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus ruled in favor of the defendants, agreeing that the judge lacked jurisdiction to hear the case in Clark County because the alleged crimes occurred in Carson City and Douglas County.

“I can’t see jurisdiction here,” Holthus said. “I would have filed it up north. I don’t see how I have any jurisdiction over this case based on the facts presented to the grand jury.”

Attorneys for the state immediately appealed, and requested that the trial date be held, but the judge disagreed.

“The judge got it wrong and we will be appealing immediately,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said after the ruling.

The Republican electors met in Carson City and later sent the documents from Douglas County. The documents were later received in Clark County.

The motion to dismiss the felony charges was filed in early January.

The six Republicans previously pleaded not guilty after they were indicted by a grand jury in December. They were charged with offering a false instrument for filing and uttering forged instruments.

The group – including Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law, Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Nevada GOP Vice Chairman Jim Hindle III, Eileen Rice and Shawn Meehan – held a ceremony in Carson City after the 2020 election and signed the electoral certificate to give Nevada’s electoral votes to Trump, despite Joe Biden winning the state by over 30,000 votes.

The certificate was sent to the president of the Senate, the archivist of the United States, the Nevada secretary of state and U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, according to the attorney general’s office.

Local progressive groups including Battle Born Progress, All Voting is Local Action and Native Voters Alliance Nevada held a press conference ahead of the hearing calling for Hindle, who serves as the Storey County clerk, to resign from office.

“As Storey County Clerk, his ongoing oversight of our elections, while indicted for orchestrating a fake elector scheme, is a slap in the face to the principles we cherish,” NNVA spokesperson Mathilda Guerrero said. “Any official who prioritizes partisan maneuvers over democratic principles forfeits their right to serve.”

A jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2025.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.