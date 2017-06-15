Firefighter memorial among bills signed by Sandoval

Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks Wednesday outside the State Capitol in Carson City before signing bills that will create a memorial for firefighters and put enhanced penalties in place for crimes against first responders. (Ben Botkin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Brian Sandoval signs bills on Wednesday in Carson City that allow a firefighters memorial at the state Capitol Complex and put enhanced penalties in place for crimes against first responders, including firefighters, police officers and emergency medical providers. (Ben Botkin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval signed bills into law on Wednesday that will honor firefighters, protect first responders and start the work of studying criminal sentences.

For the bills affecting firefighters and other first responders, Sandoval held a signing ceremony outside the state capitol, with a backdrop of state and local fire officials, a Nevada Highway Patrol car, and fire trucks from Carson City and the Tahoe Douglas Fire District.

“I marvel at your courage, your tenacity and your commitment to all of our constituents and your willingness at a moment’s notice to put your lives on the line,” Sandoval told those gathered, including representatives from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments.

Here are the details:

Senate Bill 540 authorizes the construction of a firefighters memorial on the grounds of the Capitol Complex in Carson City. The Legislative Commission will pick one of three options provided by the Professional Firefighters of Nevada.

Senate Bill 541 increases the criminal penalties those convicted of committing a crime against police officers, firefighters and emergency medical providers. The law allows an enhancement of an additional one to 20 years in prison.

Senate Bill 451 creates the Nevada Sentencing Commission. The advisory body found inconsistencies in sentencing for the same crime. The Nevada Sentencing Commission, requested by the advisory group, will review sentencing practices in Nevada and propose sentencing guidelines. “The Sentencing Commission will recommend changes in the structure of sentencing to develop some consistency among the judges in this state,” Supreme Court Justice James Hardesty said in a statement. “This effort also will aid the appellate courts in reviewing the reasoning a judge used in handing down a sentence.”

Sandoval has signed nearly 600 bills from the session, and has until Friday to sign into law the more than 30 bills that remain.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.