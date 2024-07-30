98°F
Ford appeals ‘fake electors’ case to Nevada Supreme Court

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks about 2024 election security at the Clark County Elec ...
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks about 2024 election security at the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2024 - 10:29 am
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office appealed in the Nevada Supreme Court the case that were dismissed against the six Republican electors who submitted fake electoral documents after the 2020 election.

The case against the Republican electors, who were indicted by a grand jury in December, was filed last week with the Supreme Court after a Clark County judge dismissed the case due to a lack of jurisdiction.

The six Nevadans, who had pleaded not guilty, are Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law, Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Nevada GOP Vice Chairman Jim Hindle III, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice.

After the 2020 election, the six electors gathered outside of the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City to sign the certificate giving the state’s electoral votes to Donald Trump — even though Joe Biden won the Silver State by more than 30,000 votes.

Joining other attorneys general who filed similar charges against Republican electors in their states who tried to give electoral votes to Trump, Ford charged them with offering a false instrument for filing and uttering forged instruments.

The defendants pushed for their case to be dismissed, arguing the Clark County grand jury lacked jurisdiction because the activities took place in other counties. The defendants met in Carson City to vote and sign the documents, which were later sent from Douglas County, according to the defendants’ lawyers.

District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus ruled in favor of the six defendants in late June, agreeing that she lacked jurisdiction to hear the case in Clark County. She officially filed the orders dismissing the case on Friday.

“We remain confident in our case and look forward to bringing these individuals to justice and holding them accountable for their actions,” Ford said in a statement.

If the appeal fails, the state will not be able to refile charges in a northern county because the statute of limitations expired late last year.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

