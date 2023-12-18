Nevada’s 6 ‘fake electors’ plead not guilty

The six Republicans pleaded not guilty to charges of offering a false instrument for filing and uttering forged instruments for forgery.

Michael McDonald, chair of the Nevada Republican Party, participates during a press conference at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Six Nevada Republicans who submitted false electoral certificates in the 2020 election pleaded not guilty Monday in Clark County to charges of offering a false instrument for filing and uttering forged instruments for forgery.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law, Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Nevada Republican Party Vice Chair Jim Hindle, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice all made appearances online for their arraignment Monday morning.

With District Judge Mary Kay Holthus presiding, the two parties set a jury date for March , about three months after Attorney General Aaron Ford announced the indictment of the six Nevadans.

After the 2020 election, the six electors gathered outside of the Nevada Legislature to sign the certificates giving the state’s electoral votes to Trump — despite Joe Biden winning the Silver State by more than 30,000 votes. The document titled “Certificate of the Votes of the 2020 Electors from Nevada” was sent to the president of the Senate, the archivist of the U.S., the Nevada secretary of state; and the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, according to the office of the attorney general.

Nevada’s real electors, however, cast their Electoral College votes remotely, with then- Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske presiding, awarding the six votes to Biden.

Republicans in other battleground states submitted similar documents, allegedly as part of a larger Trump-backed strategy across the country to keep the 45th president in power. Attorneys general in those other states pursued charges such as forgery, racketeering or making false statements. Michigan’s attorney general, for instance, pressed felony charges in July, and Georgia’s fake electors were indicted in August. Ford, however, had kept his cards close to his chest about what action he would take.

Ford said last week during a press conference that the investigation into the electors had been ongoing for years, and his prosecutors and investigators worked diligently to gather the facts and evidence necessary to support the charges.

“We’re not comparing our case to any other state,” he said.

