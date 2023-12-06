Nevada’s six fake electors indicted, AG Ford says

Six Republican electors who participated in sending fake electoral certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of the state’s 2020 election have been indicted.

Nevada State GOP Chairman Michael McDonald speaks at the Nevada Republican Party Convention on June 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Nevada’s six Republican electors who submitted fake certificates declaring Donald Trump the winner of Nevada in 2020 have been indicted, Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Wednesday.

The six defendants were indicted by a grand jury in Clark County District Court and have been charged with offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a forged instrument, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

“When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state,” Ford said in the statement. “We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged. Today’s indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we enter into litigation, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done.”

The six Nevadans who were charged are Michael McDonald, Jesse Law, Jim DeGraffenreid, Durward James Hindle III, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice.

