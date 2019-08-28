86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro talks education with teachers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2019 - 7:00 pm
 
Updated August 27, 2019 - 7:03 pm

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro met with a small group of Clark County School District staff and students Tuesday for a roundtable that stayed away from the topic of a possible teachers’ strike, and instead focused on testing, school attendance and undocumented students.

Here’s three takeaways from the event:

On chronic absenteeism: Castro said he believes in incentives, not punishments, for families of students who are struggling with truancy or chronic absenteeism, touting a policy in San Antonio (where he was mayor from 2009 to 2014) that focused on working with parents who wound up in court for their children’s truancy rather than fining them. Though Castro named no names, fellow presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has faced criticism for her 2010 comments in which the former prosecutor said she decided to start prosecuting parents for truancy. Critics have said the move disproportionately targeted students of color.

Pathways for undocumented students: The roundtable conversation shifted to undocumented students, with Crestwood Elementary teacher Juliana Urtubey suggesting there should be a path to citizenship for undocumented people who become teachers in their communities, much as there is one for people who serve in the military. Castro said undocumented people should be on a path to citizenship, and that he expected a Democratic turnover of the White House, House and Senate by 2021 to create a more hospitable environment for that group. “Even if there’s not, we’ll maximize executive authority as much as we can legally to extend the protections of DACA,” Castro said. “Even if Mitch McConnell is still around.”

From the ground up: Castro said he believes better education begins with effective universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, but that it must continue through the system. Teachers expressed their concerns about finding ways to evaluate schools fairly and effectively via standardized tests; Castro responded that assessments should be sensitive to where a student starts in his or her freshman year versus where they’re at by senior year.

Other stops: Castro also visited with the Nevada Youth Network, joined the Asian American Pacific Islander caucus in providing necessities to homeless people, took a tour of the Martin Luther King Senior Center and attended a meet-and-greet at the San Salvador restaurant.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at aappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0218. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
THE LATEST
Prison bars. (Thinkstock)
Nevada corrections workers file for union recognition
By / RJ

Nevada corrections workers filed to be recognized as a union affiliated with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the first group of state workers to take advantage of a new law that allows for collective bargaining.