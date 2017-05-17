ad-fullscreen
Former Nevada legislator recovers after Las Vegas car crash

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2017 - 1:09 pm
 

Attorney Matthew Callister — a former state senator, assemblyman and Las Vegas councilman — is recovering from injuries he suffered Monday when his car collided with a tractor-trailer, a colleague at his law firm said.

Just after 8 a.m. Monday, the semitrailer crashed into the side of Callister’s sedan at Charleston Boulevard and Main Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Callister, who was on his way to court, suffered a broken leg and broken nose, said Mitchell Bisson, managing attorney at Callister & Associates.

“We were obviously in a great deal of panic,” Bisson said. “All things considered, he’s a very lucky man.”

He said Callister should be released from University Medical Center within a few days.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

