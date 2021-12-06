Former Nevada Taxpayers Association president dies
Carole Vilardo started overseeing the Southern Nevada office and lobbying at the legislature in 1986. She was named president in 1989.
Carole Vilardo, the former president of the Nevada Taxpayers Association, died Sunday in Las Vegas at the age of 80, the group said.
Vilardo started with the NTA in 1986, overseeing the Southern Nevada office and lobbying at the legislature. She was named acting executive director in 1988 and president in 1989, a position she held until her retirement in 2016.
An NTA news release remembered her as “a taxpayer advocate icon.”
“She was a careful, creative, and critical thinker who read broadly and thought deeply. With Carole’s passing, she leaves behind a legacy that will long-serve as a benchmark for all Nevadans,” NTA President Cindy Creighton said in the release. “It was an absolute privilege to be her friend, be inspired by her vision and guidance, and to listen to her incredible stories and history lessons.”
Throughout her career, Vilardo also served on numerous state and local committees and held the position of public member on two studies of Nevada’s tax system.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak shared his condolences on Twitter.
“Kathy & I are keeping Carole’s family & friends in our prayers as they mourn her passing,” he wrote. “Carole’s impact on Nevada will be felt for generations.”
The Vegas Chamber also weighed in.
“RIP Carole Vilardo,” the organization wrote on Twitter. “Through her many years with @NevadaTaxpayers, she guided NV leaders on the fundamentals of good tax policy. She was a trusted voice & served the very best interests of our state. The Vegas Chamber valued our relationship with Carole & will miss her.”
Sisolak also shared a Review-Journal story from 2016, written just after Vilardo’s retirement, that examines her legacy and impact on Las Vegas and the Silver State.
