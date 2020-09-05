109°F
Gig workers, Nevada employment agency looking to settle lawsuit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 5:45 pm
 

Attorneys for the state employment agency and jobless Nevada gig workers asked a judge on Friday to delay their ongoing lawsuit as they attempt to settle through mediation.

The lawsuit was filed in May against the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on behalf of gig workers seeking immediate Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program payments.

“All parties agree the purpose of this litigation is to obtain payment of unemployment compensation to as many people who are entitled to such compensation as possible and to make those determinations as quickly as possible,” according to jointly filed motion.

“At this juncture, it makes more sense to explore the possibility of obtaining a voluntarily agreed to solution to obtain the common goals of all parties,” according to the motion.

Mark Thierman, the attorney for the gig workers, told the Review-Journal Friday that he’s open to talks: “Talking doesn’t hurt.”

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

