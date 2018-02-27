Giunchigliani lands big union endorsement in Nevada governor bid

The union said the endorsement came on the heels of a candidate forum, where members met with gubernatorial candidates.

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani announces her campaign for governor outside of Las Vegas Academy in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Chris Giunchigliani landed another big union endorsement in her bid to become Nevada’s next governor.

Service Employees International Union Local 1107 on Tuesday announced it will back the democratic Clark County commissioner in the June primary.

SEIU Nevada Local 1107 represents 19,000 workers in health care and public sector industries across the state, and is the largest union representing Clark County government employees.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Giunchigliani said she is thankful for the endorsement and humbled that the union had “the courage to make a decision in the primary.”

“They truly do represent about every area that impacts peoples’ lives.” Giunchigliani said. “I am honored because they are the ones who make government work.”

The union endorsement came on the heels of a candidate forum, where members met with gubernatorial candidates.

“Chris Giunchigliani has stood alongside working families throughout her entire career in public service. We know that she will fight for justice and dignity for all workers in the Governor’s Office. Chris Giunchigliani is a true champion of working families and all Nevadans,” said Debbie Springer, the union’s COPE committee chairwoman.

Giunchigliani has also been endorsed by the Nevada State Education Association, which she was president of from 1987 to 1991. She was president of the Clark County Classroom Teachers Association from 1983 to 1987, but that union is backing fellow Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

Candidates can begin filing for office on March 5.

