GOP hires mobile billboard to roam outside Democratic debate

The Republican National Committee will pay for a mobile billboard touting President Donald Trump’s accomplishments and attacking the Democrats’ nominating process to roam the Strip Wednesday night during the ninth Democratic presidential primary debate at the Paris Las Vegas.

The billboards will display on a truck driven across the Strip from 5-10 p.m.

One graphic praises Trump’s record on the economy, while another shows a chair being thrown at Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez in reference to an alleged incident in which supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders lifted chairs above their heads during the Nevada State Democratic Party’s 2016 convention.

The Nevada Republican Party has also been driving its “DNC big rig,” a truck featuring a crossed out photo of Sanders, to local events this week. The Republicans claim their Democratic counterparts are not pleased with Sanders’ status as the frontrunner for the nomination.

