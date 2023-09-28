GOP presidential candidate announces Las Vegas rally

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announced Thursday that he will conduct his first rally in Las Vegas.

“The path to victory in 2024 runs through states like Nevada, which is why I’m thrilled to be making our first major campaign stop in the state this weekend,” Ramaswamy said in a news release.

The event will be held Sunday at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, 6611 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 160, in Town Square Las Vegas. Doors will open at 3 p.m., with the program scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Ramaswamy and former president Donald Trump committed to the Nevada presidential caucus instead of the state-operated presidential primary election.

Ramaswamy says this will be the first of many events for his campaign in Nevada.

“Earlier this month, I was the first Republican candidate to file for Nevada’s ‘First in the West’ Caucus because I’m in this for the long haul, and we’re going to be making many more stops in The Silver State in the months ahead,” Ramaswamy said in the release.

