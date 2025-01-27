GOP takes lead over Democrats in Nevada for first time in nearly 20 years

The number of registered Republicans has surpassed the number of Democrats in Nevada, according to the latest voter registration statistics.

Republicans have taken the lead over Democrats in Nevada’s voter registration numbers, marking the first time in nearly 20 years the GOP has outnumbered Democrats in the battleground state.

Voters who identify as Republican make up 617,204 of the state’s registered voters, with Democrats at 616,863, according to the latest voter registration data. Nonpartisans, who became the largest voting bloc in 2023, still make up the largest group at 691,977.

That contrasts with December 2024, when Democrats made up 626,538 of the more than 2 million voters in Nevada, and Republicans made up 622,371, according to the December 2024 voter registration statistics.

The last time Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Nevada was March 2007, when 408,438 registered voters were Republicans and 408,301 were Democrats.

Those latest numbers could correspond with President Donald Trump’s victory in Nevada in November, which was the first time a Republican won the Silver State in 20 years.

