Gov. Steve Sisolak promotes flu shots for Nevada residents
Gov. Steve Sisolak promoted flu shots for Nevada residents by getting his vaccination Tuesday in Las Vegas.
The governor got his shot at the Southern Nevada Health District offices.
Immunize Nevada and health district officials promoted the importance of getting a flu vaccination this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, during a news conference. Sisolak and other community leaders were in attendance.