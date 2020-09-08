Gov. Steve Sisolak promotes flu shots for Nevada residents

Gov. Steve Sisolak will promote flu shots for Nevada residents by getting his shot today in Las Vegas.

Gov. Steve Sisolak gets a flu shot from registered nurse Community Health Nurse Supervisor Mee Kee Chong-Dao during a news media briefing hosted by Immunize Nevada and the Southern Nevada Health District at SNHD in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak promoted flu shots for Nevada residents by getting his vaccination Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The governor got his shot at the Southern Nevada Health District offices.

Immunize Nevada and health district officials promoted the importance of getting a flu vaccination this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, during a news conference. Sisolak and other community leaders were in attendance.