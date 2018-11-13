Governor-elect Sisolak announces engagement to girlfriend of 5 years

Steve Sisolak speaks during a Get-Out-The-Vote rally on Friday, November 2, 2018, at First Friday, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Governor-elect Steve Sisolak announced his engagement Monday to Las Vegas financial consultant Kathy Ong.

Sisolak, 64, and Ong, 60, began dating more than five years ago after meeting at their gym, according to Sisolak’s campaign.

Sisolak did not return a request for comment Monday, but he did commemorate the announcement on Twitter.

“So happy to announce my engagement to Kathy, my soulmate,” he wrote in a Twitter post that also showed a picture of the couple walking hand-in-hand. “I am so excited to start this next part of our lives together.”

So happy to announce my engagement to Kathy, my soulmate. I am so excited to start this next part of our lives together. pic.twitter.com/uLR7Dj6wS8 — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) November 13, 2018

No details about the couple’s forthcoming wedding were released by the campaign.

Ong was born in Ely and is the youngest of four children, according to Sisolak’s campaign. She graduated from UNLV with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, according to her company’s website.

Ong is the co-founder and director of Hobbs, Ong & Associates, Inc., a financial consulting firm that serves as a municipal adviser to Clark County. Sisolak is the chairman of the Clark County Commission.

Sisolak has been the single parent of two adult daughters, Ashley and Carley, since he and his former wife divorced. He is set to become the state’s first Democratic governor in two decades when he takes office in January.

Sisolak is the not the only Nevada governor to make headlines with his love life this year.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval divorced his wife of more than 27 years while in office this February. Six months later, Sandoval married Las Vegas gaming executive Lauralyn McCarthy, becoming the first seated governor in the state’s history to marry while in office.

