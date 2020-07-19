Governor won’t immediately call 2nd special session

Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Sunday he won’t immediately call a second special session, to allow him to focus on the fight against the coronavirus and the Legislature to prepare to address issues.

Gov. Steve Sisolak answers a few questions during a tour at the Wynn Las Vegas to view their coronavirus safety measures after opening again for business on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

CARSON CITY — With COVID-19 cases surging again in Nevada, lawmakers will not return to Carson City for a second special session to address criminal and social justice reforms and other policy issues, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Sunday.

In a statement, Sisolak said that the state “is in a dangerous situation,” and that it is necessary for his office to dedicate all of its time toward slowing the spread of the virus.

“My goal is still to issue a proclamation for a second special session, but I will only do so when I am confident the Legislature, in coordination with my office, has fully reviewed all policy items and is ready to conduct a thorough, organized and efficient second special session. This is the responsible decision to make in order to protect the time needed to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” Sisolak said in a statement.

The announcement came on the afternoon of the 12th day of the special session that was called to address the $1.2 billion budget shortfall as lawmakers were finalizing the last bill to implement steep budget cuts.

While he said he won’t call a second special session immediately, Sisolak listed the policy issues he intends to have addressed.

They include:

— Social and criminal justice reform.

— Issues involving conducting elections amid the pandemic.

— “Helping stabilize Nevada businesses,” and establishing safety standards for workers.

— Speeding up the unemployment insurance claim process by “removing statutory barriers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.