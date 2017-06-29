Health care holdout Heller attends Trump re-election fundraiser

A $10 million fundraiser to aid the reelection of President Donald Trump was attended by Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, one of a group of lawmakers whose opposition doomed a Senate vote on the repeal and replacement of Obamacare this week.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during a press conference where he announced he will vote no on the proposed GOP healthcare bill at the Sawyer Building on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heller was part of a small group of Republican lawmakers who attended the soiree Wednesday night at Trump International Hotel.

Opposition to the Senate health care bill’s cuts to Medicaid and Medicaid expansion led Heller to publicly say he would oppose the bill, which was pulled from floor consideration this week when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell deemed a lack of support for a procedural vote to advance the legislation.

Trump did not single out Heller during the fundraiser, but Steve Wynn, a Las Vegas casino owner and the Republican National Committee finance chairman, jabbed the Nevada senator in remarks that urged GOP lawmakers to pass the bill, according to the Associated Press.

Heller remains in negotiations with other senators who are trying to rewrite the Senate bill that has garnered opposition from conservatives and moderates alike.

Trump barred reporters from attending the event, a break from previous presidents who held fundraisers in their first terms.

