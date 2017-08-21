Heller attacked from both sides as 2018 campaign heats up

Even during a lengthy Congressional recess, U.S. Sen. Dean Heller has felt no reprieve while home in Nevada.

This June 23, 2017 file photo shows Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during a press conference at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

This June18, 2016 file photo shows Danny Tarkanian in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

State Attorney General Adam Laxalt's visit to Pahrump on Sept. 21 will be videoconferenced to Tonopah and Beatty. The meeting is part of Laxalt's “AG for a Day” event. Special to the Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison talks about eighth-grader Michael Meerovich, left, who went on a road trip through Nevada at the Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Meerovich won an essay writing contest through TravelNevada that allowed the winners to go on a three-day road trip. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Even during a lengthy congressional recess, U.S. Sen. Dean Heller has felt no reprieve while home in Nevada.

His primary opponent, businessman Danny Tarkanian, last week launched NeverHeller.com, a website that attacks Heller’s refusal to embrace President Donald Trump the candidate in 2016.

The site pulls together several comments made by Heller over the last year or so in which the senator either said he didn’t support Trump or generally criticized the then-candidate. The site also hammers Heller for his opposition to various attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Meanwhile, Democrats launched their own offensive against Heller from the other side of the health care debate, bashing him for switching his stance from opposition to voting for the repeal effort last month.

Those digital billboards ads are running right outside his Las Vegas office in the southwest valley and along the city’s interstates.

Lt. Gov. Hutchison done after one term

Mark Hutchison announced Friday he would not seek re-election as Nevada’s lieutenant governor.

“I’m blessed with a large and growing family, which is deserving of more of my time and attention, as well as a large and growing law firm,” Hutchison said in a statement. “Therefore, the time is right for me to announce that I will not seek re-election in 2018.”

Hutchison, a Republican, this winter also quashed that he would run to replace Gov. Brian Sandoval, citing the same reasons.

The move opens up the lieutenant governor’s seat in 2018, and at least one Democrat is exploring a run for the seat.

Ross Miller, who served as Secretary of State from 2006-2014, told the Review-Journal he’d been approached to run for the seat and was indeed considering a return to politics. Miller lost the election for Attorney General in 2014.

Miller’s dad, Bob Miller, was lieutenant governor for two years before taking over as governor in 1989, after Gov. Richard Bryan resigned to become a U.S. Senator.

Laxalt’s Basque Fry cometh

Republican Attorney General and expected governor candidate Adam Laxalt, who was Miller’s 2014 foe, is gearing up for his annual Basque Fry on Saturday in Gardnerville.

Laxalt has long been rumored as a likely Republican gubernatorial candidate for 2018. And by drawing national GOP headliners Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, it’s a strong indication to potential Republican challengers — such as Treasurer Dan Schwartz — that Laxalt will have significant support from Washington D.C. as the 2018 campaign cycle ramps up.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.