Heller calls for Moore to drop out of Alabama Senate race

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at an event at the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Nevada U.S. Sen. Dean Heller became the latest Republican senator to urge Roy Moore to drop out of the Alabama Senate race.

“I believe the women who have come forward,” said Heller in a statement. “Roy Moore should do what is best for the conservatives of Alabama and step aside.”

Several women have accused Moore of seeking romantic relationships with them while they were teenagers. On Monday, a fifth woman accused Moore, saying that he sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Moore, a Republican, will face off with Democrat Doug Jones in a special election Dec. 12 to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

