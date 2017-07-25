Heller voting yes to bring GOP health care bill to Senate floor

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller said Tuesday he would vote in favor of a motion to proceed to debate on Obamacare.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., during a press conference where he announced he will vote no on the proposed GOP healthcare bill at the Sawyer Building on Friday, June 23, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

President Donald Trump gestures toward Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. while speaking during a luncheon GOP leadership, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at the White House in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

A Republican, Heller had opposed the original draft legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare but he hadn’t declared how he’d vote on a straight repeal of the health care law.

Heller’s statement was crucial because GOP leaders can only lose two of the 52 Republican senators and keep the bill alive. Around a dozen declared opposition or lambasted the legislation, but many seemed to be falling into line.

“Obamacare isn’t the answer, but doing nothing to try to solve the problems it has created isn’t the answer either,” Heller said in a statement. “That is why I will vote to move forward and give us a chance to address the unworkable aspects of the law that have left many Nevadans — particularly those living in rural areas — with dwindling or no choices.

“Whether it’s my ideas to protect Nevadans who depend on Medicaid or the Graham-Cassidy proposal that empowers states and repeals the individual and employer mandates, there are commonsense solutions that could improve our health care system and today’s vote gives us the opportunity to fight for them. If the final product isn’t improved for the state of Nevada, then I will not vote for it; if it is improved, I will support it.”

Heller faces perhaps the toughest re-election race next year of any Senate Republican. He and his state’s popular Republican governor, Brian Sandoval, have opposed the GOP bill because of its Medicaid cuts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.