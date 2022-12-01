58°F
Horsford elected chair of Congressional Black Caucus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2022 - 10:51 am
 
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., speaks during a rally with former President Barack Obama, Tuesday ...
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., speaks during a rally with former President Barack Obama, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., rides in the Forgotten Not Gone entry during the Veterans Da ...
U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., rides in the Forgotten Not Gone entry during the Veterans Day parade on Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., was elected chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, he announced Thursday morning.

Horsford, who served as first vice chair during the last congressional session, will serve a two-year term when the new session begins in January.

“Thank you to my colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus for electing me the 28th Chair of our historic group,” Horsford said in a statement.

The Congressional Black Caucus has served as the “conscience of the Congress” over the last 50 years, Horsford said, and it has helped guide legislative priorities and improve the lives of African Americans and all constituents.

“As Chair, I will provide the leadership, strategic vision and execute on our plans to guide us on a path that will deliver positive socioeconomic outcomes for the communities and constituencies we serve,” Horsford said.

As chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Horsford said he will be able to put a spotlight on the hard working people in the 4th Congressional District that he represents, and will advocate for “our broad coalition of people that make Nevada tick.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

