Horsford, Titus call for Trump’s impeachment

Democratic Reps. Steven Horsford and Dina Titus of Nevada called Thursday for President Donald Trump to be impeached for the second time after the violent assault on the Capitol Wednesday by the president’s supporters.

Dina Titus, left, and Steven Horsford, right (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic Reps. Steven Horsford and Dina Titus of Nevada called Thursday for President Donald Trump to be impeached for the second time after the violent assault on the Capitol Wednesday by the president’s supporters.

Horsford said in a statement Thursday morning that the president “used his platform to incite insurrection against the government — putting our lives in danger and jeopardizing the very core of our democracy.” He called the president’s actions unacceptable and said Trump must be impeached and removed from office “before he can cause further damage to our democracy and public faith in our institutions.”

He signed on as a co-sponsor of articles of impeachment filed by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, who wrote that Trump “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol.”

Titus joined Horsford’s call Thursday and said the president is “a clear and present danger to the republic.”

The White House did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The move from the Nevada Democrats comes as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger called for the president’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office by declaring him unfit. The vice president would become acting president in such a scenario.

Nevada’s two U.S. senators — both Democrats — did not appear to support either attempt to remove Trump with less than two weeks left in his term.

“I remain committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to keep our country safe for the next 13 days until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, because protecting our country and our democracy is a top priority, now more than ever,” Sen. Jacky Rosen said.

“I understand that the American people are seeking accountability for what happened yesterday. I’m working in a bipartisan way with my colleagues to protect the safety of the American people and the health of our democracy,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said.

Nevada Democratic Rep. Susie Lee and Republican Rep. Mark Amodei did not respond to messages Thursday inquiring about their stance on impeachment or 25th Amendment.

The House impeached Trump in 2019 and the Senate acquitted him in 2020.