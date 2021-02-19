Jacky Rosen to chair new Senate subcommittee on tourism, trade

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen will chair a newly created Senate subcommittee with jurisdiction over tourism and trade, a boost for a state crippled economically by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., arrives on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at the Capitol in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., chairwoman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee appointed Rosen, a freshman, to chair the subcommittee on tourism, trade and export promotion.

Rosen said the tourism industry creates jobs and economic growth in states across the nation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has posed significant challenges for Nevada’s tourism-heavy economy, and in communities across our nation that rely on travel, hospitality and live entertainment,” Rosen said in a statement released by her office.

Rosen said she would use her new position to support recovery of the tourism industry and advocate for critical support as the state recovers from the ongoing economic crisis.

The selection of Rosen to head the subcommittee is a political plum for Nevada. She lobbied the committee to create a subcommittee that could address the needs of states reliant on the tourism industry. In addition to Nevada, several states have been hard hit by the pandemic, including Hawaii and Florida.

In the House, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., is co-chair of the Travel and Tourism Caucus, which also advocates for the industry but without the power of a subcommittee with full committee backing.

Rosen’s appointment was hailed by Nevada leaders in the tourism industry, including Geoconda Arguello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Charles Harris, president and CEO of the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority.

“Tourism and hospitality are at the heart of Nevada’s economy. During this pandemic, these key industries have been devastated and Nevada’s workforce needs our support,” Arguello-Kline said in a statement.

Also applauding the creation of the new Senate subcommittee and Rosen’s new role in it are Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Virginia Valentine, president of the Nevada Resort Association.

“Nevada’s tourism industry accounts for over 270,000 jobs in our state,” Valentine said in a statement. “The fiscal impact of the coronavirus has been detrimental to Nevada businesses and jobs.”

The subcommittee will have oversight of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, as well as tourism, trade and export-related agencies. The Senate panel also will have jurisdiction over the International Trade Administration’s National Travel and Tourism Office.

