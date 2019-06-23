Kamala Harris campaign ramps up Nevada team

Helen Kalla, who most recently worked as Gov. Steve Sisolak’s communications director, will serve in the same role for presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ Nevada campaign.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris continues to grow her Nevada campaign team, including adding Gov. Steve Sisolak’s former spokeswoman, as Democratic presidential hopefuls prepare for the first round of debates.

Helen Kalla, who most recently worked as Sisolak’s communications director, will serve in the same role for Harris’ Nevada campaign.

“I was honored to serve the people of Nevada and Gov. Sisolak during a historic legislative session where we accomplished so much for working families across the state,” she said in a statement. “I’m excited to continue fighting for Nevadans on the talented and diverse Kamala Harris for the People team and to share Kamala’s plan for America with Nevada caucus-goers — including giving teachers a well-deserved raise, taking bold executive actions to combat gun violence, and ensuring Nevada women get equal pay for equal work.”

Prior to working in the governor’s office, Kalla worked as the communications director for the Nevada Democratic Party during the 2018 campaign cycle. She also worked as press secretary for Hillary Clinton’s Florida campaign in 2016.

Natalie Tham will also join Harris’ team as data director. A former aerospace engineer in Washington, D.C., Tham started working in campaign data during the 2016 cycle and has since worked on campaigns in Virginia, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Renzo Olivari, who also worked for the state Democratic party in 2018, returned to Nevada last month as the Harris campaign’s Nevada press secretary. Before joining the Harris campaign in May, Olivari was working as press secretary for Rep. Susie Lee’s campaign.

Like many other Democratic presidential candidates, Harris, of California, has been a frequent visitor to the battleground Silver State since announcing her campaign, including a recent swing this month when she marched with fast food workers protesting for a $15 minimum wage, hosted an immigration roundtable and spoke to an event hosted by Emerge Nevada.

