Kamala Harris to visit Las Vegas following presidential debate

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Bottega Exchange coworking space in Las Vegas Monday, April 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Las Vegas Friday following the first presidential debate of the 2024 election.

The vice president’s visit — her fifth trip to Nevada this year — will round out a week of rallies and campaign events hosted by the Biden-Harris campaign in the Silver State.

The campaign said it would host 23 debate watch parties on Thursday night, and it plans to hold nearly two dozen canvass launches and campaign volunteer events during the weekend following the debate.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in their first debate in the 2024 election cycle on Thursday. The 90-minute debate is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The Biden-Harris campaign is set to hold pre-debate rallies Wednesday in both Las Vegas and Reno with the AFL-CIO and Northern Nevada Building Trades. In Las Vegas, Southern Nevada Building Trades members are set to distribute Biden-Harris yard signs.

Campaign events leading up to the debate have also focused on access to abortion and reproductive care.

Last week U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stumped for Biden in Las Vegas, warning rally attendees that Trump would threaten reproductive care and access to abortion.

On Monday, which marks the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, the campaign is set to hold an event with actress Connie Britton and a Texas OBGYN to discuss the impact the upcoming election could have on reproductive care.

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll published Thursday shows Trump and Biden neck-and-neck in Nevada. Of the 1,000 registered voters surveyed, 45.5 percent said they support Trump and 42.7 percent indicated they support Biden. Those results are within the poll’s 3 percent margin of error.

The poll also showed 11.8 percent of voters are still undecided.

