104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Las Vegas business leaders heads to D.C. to meet with lawmakers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2019 - 3:58 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Traffic snarls, high-speed rail and nuclear waste transportation and storage are on the agenda for Las Vegas business leaders headed to the nation’s capital this week.

“It’s a very thorough trip,” said Mary Beth Sewald, president and chief executive officer of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Sewald will be leading a group of 150 members — the largest ever — who plan meetings with lawmakers and Trump administration officials about projects and needs in Southern Nevada.

With 20 percent of Las Vegas visitors coming from Southern California on weekends and holidays, addressing routine traffic backups on Interstate 15 tops the list of issues for Nevada business leaders.

Joining the Las Vegas chamber will be Glenn Hamer, the chief executive officer of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, who has joined forces in seeking funding for Interstate 11, which would tie Nogales, Ariz., to Las Vegas and later Reno.

Sewald said the chamber was also working with Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., a subcommittee chairwoman on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and other members of the delegation on transportation needs.

Despite promises by President Donald Trump and House and Senate leaders to produce an infrastructure bill, legislation has been stymied in Congress.

“It’s a challenge any time you’re talking about the federal government,” Sewald concedes.

Meanwhile, California and Nevada are trying to sell bonds to build a “bullet train” to ease congestion. The bonds would allow the states to seek federal participation and funding for the project.

It’s one of the many items Nevada business leaders will be pressing lawmakers on as they spread across Capitol Hill.

The transportation and storage of nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain, 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas, also is an issue from the Nevada contingent who worry establishing the repository could put the nation’s premier tourist destination at risk.

“It’s something we could never support,” Sewald said.

Despite being designated in 1987 as the nation’s sole site for nuclear waste produced by power plants, the project has been tied up by litigation and political opposition for more than 30 years.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. That company is one of several sponsors of Chamber events.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., heads into a church service at ...
RJ Politics talks with Kamala Harris — PODCAST
By / RJ

The first episode of the RJ Politics podcast features an interview with 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and a discussion on the state Democratic and Republican parties.