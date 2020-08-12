99°F
Nevada

Las Vegas DMV offices to extend weekday hours, close Saturdays

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2020 - 11:46 am
 
Updated August 12, 2020 - 11:55 am

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices in the Las Vegas Valley are extending weekday hours and closing on Saturdays.

The offices in Las Vegas and Henderson will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, the DMV announced Wednesday.

Appointments are still required for most transactions, and motorists can book the new appointment times by the end of the week.

“We’re glad to be able to offer more appointments while staying safe,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement. “But I can’t stress enough that customers should visit our website first and use our online services or kiosks if at all possible.”

The changes come as the DMV looks to increase appointments while following coronavirus health and safety protocols.

Saturday closures

DMV offices will close on Saturdays beginning this week. Saturday was the only day walk-in appointments were available for any transaction. Driving skills test appointments will still be offered on Saturdays, but the office will be closed to the public.

Because Saturdays were the only day that walk-ins were allowed, long lines were commonplace at area DMV offices.

“I have been there three straight Saturdays with no getting through the door before 12 noon,” Review-Journal reader Shawn Smith said in an email. “The guy who was first said he spent the night there to secure a place in line.”

Staff will continue to work on Saturdays to process backlogs and drop-off transactions.

The DMV plans to offer online driver’s license and identification card renewals beginning this fall, allowing about 75,000 Nevadans whose license or ID expires this year to be able to renew online.

Additionally, two extensions on expired documents granted by Gov. Steve Sisolak remain in effect.

Driver’s licenses and other DMV documents that expired between March 12 and July 15 were extended through Sept. 13. Drivers 65 and older were given a separate extension for appointment-setting purposes.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

