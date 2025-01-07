Lawsuit accuses Smith’s parent company of ‘flooding’ Nevada with opioids

Nevada alleges in a lawsuit that Kroger pharmacies “flooded” the state with opioids knowing that overprescription was contributing to a growing crisis.

O.J. Simpson, Lois Tarkanian among notable Nevadans who died in 2024

Deal reached over treatment of kids with behavorial issues in Nevada

Lombardo to give State of the State speech next week

OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy, Feb. 19, 2013 in Montpelier, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

The state of Nevada is suing grocery giant Kroger, alleging that its Smith grocery store pharmacies “flooded” the state with opioids knowing that overprescribing of the synthetic drugs was contributing to a growing crisis, according to a lawsuit.

Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office filed a 56-page complaint Monday in Clark County District Court.

Ford’s office and Kroger — parent company of Smith’s grocery stores and pharmacies— did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

“Kroger has contributed substantially to the opioid crisis by knowingly distributing and dispensing far greater quantities of prescription opioids than could be necessary for legitimate medical uses,” according to the complaint.

The suit alleges that the pharmacies didn’t take steps to stop “suspicious orders” or didn’t spot “red flags” that it was “fueling an illegal secondary market.”

Kroger has been penalized by the federal government in the past, the complaint said.

“Kroger nonetheless treated these fines as the cost of doing business and have allowed its pharmacies to continue dispensing opioids in quantities significantly higher than any plausible medical need would require, and to continue violating its recordkeeping and dispensing obligations,” the complaint said.

Kroger agreed late last year to pay a coalition of 30 states, including Nevada, $1.37 billion to settle an opioid-related lawsuit.

The state was set to get more than $26 million starting this year.

The new lawsuit seeks an undisclosed monetary award.

It wasn’t completely clear why Ford chose to sue again. But the complaint notes that Nevada is going after specific violations of state law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.