Lee, Titus, Horsford all leading in re-election bids

Nevada’s incumbent congressional representatives were all leading their opponents in initial returns from Tuesday’s election.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., speaks to a crowd during a small rally hosted by Lee and End Citizens United for the anniversary of social security at the W. Flamingo Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., in his office at North Las Vegas City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in North Las Vegas. Nevada Reps. Mark Amodei, Steven Horsford, Susie Lee and Dina Titus voted to expel George Santos, the New York GOP representative, on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rep. Dina Titus speaks at East Las Vegas Community Center to rally Democrats to vote, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Titus received 51.5 percent of the votes to Mark Robertson’s 46.0 percent in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District, marking the second time the Republican failed in his challenge against the longtime representative. Titus and Robertson faced off in 2022 when Titus won by about 5.6 percentage points.

Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford was leading in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District against former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee 53.5 percent to 44.5 percent.

The race between Democratic Rep. Susie Lee and Republican challenger Drew Johnson was closer, with Lee with 50.7 percent and Johnson with 49.3 percent of votes.

In the 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Republican Mark Amodei had defeated Greg Kidd and three other candidates, according to the Associated Press.

Titus and Horsford’s leads came as expected, with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report labeling only Lee’s race in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District as slightly competitive.

Lee and Johnson have been active in engaging with voters this election cycle, campaigning with surrogates and holding many campaign events in the district that covers parts of Summerlin, Red Rock, Spring Valley.

Lee has served Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District since 2019. Originally from Canton, Ohio, Lee moved in 1993 to Las Vegas, where she worked in the education non-profit space. She was ranked No. 12 among 20 Democratic representatives who broke ranks with their party the most often, and she serves as vice chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

Johnson, born in Tennessee, has lived in Southern Nevada for around a decade. He established the Beacon Center, a public policy think tank, and worked at several different organizations where he researched government transparency, tax, budget, transportation, energy and international policy issues. Johnson previously ran for Clark County Commission in 2022 but lost by less than 400 votes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

