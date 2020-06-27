103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nevada

Legislative lawyers can represent majority Democrats in tax lawsuit, court rules

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2020 - 5:01 pm
 

CARSON CITY – A divided state Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Nevada Legislature’s in-house legal team can represent the body in a lawsuit brought by eight Republican state senators challenging the legality of the two tax measures passed in the 2019 session.

The 5-2 ruling allows the underlying case to go forward in Carson City District Court. The state’s top court heard the case in early February.

The GOP senators challenged the two tax bills contending that the revenue-enhancing measures required two-thirds majority support in both houses to pass. Both bills passed the Assembly by that margin but fell one vote short of the same in the Senate.

In the District Court case, the plaintiffs objected to attorneys for the Legislative Counsel Bureau representing defendants including Democrat Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Senate Secretary Claire Clift. District Court Judge James Todd Russell sided with the Republicans and ruled that the defendants needed outside lawyers so the in-house lawyers could stay neutral.

Five Supreme Court justices disagreed, saying the lower court’s characterization that the legislature’s lawyers were choosing sides in the legal dispute was “unfair and unsupported.”

The plaintiffs “are not acting on behalf of the Legislature when they sue other legislative members in their official capacities in order to challenge the validity of legislation that the law presumes to be constitutional,” the court’s majority ruled.

Justice Elissa Cadish wrote the ruling, which was joined by Justices Mark Gibbons, James Hardesty, Ron Parraguirre and Lidia Stiglich.

Justice Abbi Silver dissented, joined by Chief Justice Kristina Pickering and sided with the lower court’s ruling that the non-partisan legislative lawyers can’t represent one group of lawmakers against the other.

The Legislature is set to hold a special session next month to address the growing budget deficit caused by business shutdowns related to the coronavirus.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks starting today
Do’s and don’ts of wearing face masks starting today
2
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
Sisolak says face coverings required starting Friday
3
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
Nevada adds record 497 new COVID-19 cases, as Clark County adds 397
4
CCSD unveils reopening plans involving special ed, preschool students
CCSD unveils reopening plans involving special ed, preschool students
5
Eviction moratorium in Nevada to end in phases, Sisolak says
Eviction moratorium in Nevada to end in phases, Sisolak says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Waste packages are shown at the end of landfill cell in Area 5 at the Nevada National Security ...
Nevada, feds agree on schedule to remove plutonium
By / RJ

The federal government will begin removing a metric half-ton of weapons-grade plutonium that was secretly shipped to the state starting next year as part of a settlement agreement between Nevada and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Amtrak is slashing many of its long-distance routes from daily service to three times per week, ...
Amtrak fading from rural Nevada landscape
By / RJ

Because of ridership reductions in the coronavirus era, Amtrak is reducing passenger rail service, including a line that runs between Salt Lake City and Reno and serves rural Nevada.