Legislature OKs final redistricting maps

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2021 - 11:39 am
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY – A Democratic-backed redistricting plan, widely derided by Republicans and Hispanic and Latino groups, passed the Legislature Tuesday with final votes in the Assembly and Senate and now moves to the governor, who is expected to sign it.

The final votes came within minutes of each other, first in the Assembly, where one Democrat, Assemblyman Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, broke with his party to join the Republican minority in opposing the plan. The Assembly vote was 25-17.

Hispanic and Latino groups had opposed the plan for not giving their constituencies enough voting power.

Republicans had opposed the plan claiming it would guarantee Democratic majorities and was not representative of voter enrollment in the state.

The plan received minor tweaks in the Assembly. Within minutes of Assembly passage, the Senate voted to concur in the amended plan on a voice vote.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to sign the plan, setting district lines for congressional and state legislative seats for the next decade.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

