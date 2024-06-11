LIVE BLOG: What to know on primary election day

Federal, state and local races are on the ballot Tuesday in Nevada’s primary election. Follow this blog throughout the day for all the latest developments.

What to know ahead of Tuesday’s primary

How soon could Las Vegas Valley run out of land for new homes?

The polling place at Doolittle Community Center is open for voters during the presidential preference primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Drop boxes for mail in ballots are seen at the Clark County Election Department on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seafood City Market opens its polling site for early voting on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eliseo Flores casts his vote during the early voting period at Seafood City Market on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A voter casts his ballot during the early voting period at Seafood City Market on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers bundle ballots as sorting continues for final tabulations at the Clark County Election Department on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

A worker stands by empty poll booths toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting period on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Galleria At Sunset Mall in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Voters cast their ballots toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting period on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Galleria At Sunset Mall in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Voters cast their ballots toward the end of the Nevada primary election early voting period on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Galleria At Sunset Mall in Henderson, Nevada. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday marks voters’ last chance to cast their ballot in Nevada’s primary election.

The election will determine which candidates for federal, state and local races will advance to November’s general election. In some races, Tuesday’s results may determine the winner outright.

Over 208,000 Nevadans cast their vote during early voting or by mail ballot as of Friday, but there’s still time for voters who haven’t already to participate.

Voting before breakfast

“There’s elections that I haven’t been concerned about, but I can’t believe Trump got elected the first time. I can’t believe people still like him… I haven’t felt like that for any other Republican president,” said Shelli O’Steen, 58, who stopped by to vote at Desert Breeze Community Center on the way to breakfast.

O’Steen’s top issues are affordable housing, healthcare, abortion access, and the environment.

-Annie Vong, 9:33 a.m.

The importance of local elections

“I think that’s very important for the direction of the city, the state. Sometimes, you think that presidential or national elections are important but really, what’s more important is the local elections for the city and the state,” said Scott Fuller, who voted at the West Tech polling location.

Fuller has been voting for 40 years and moved to Summerlin six months ago. It is Fuller’s first time voting in Las Vegas, and he plans to vote again in the general election.

-Annie Vong, 8:24 a.m.

An icy election in the heat of primary

Children at Henderson City Hall needed not to worry about the human candidates as the election for best ice cream flavor was ongoing Tuesday.

Next to the voting machines sat a smaller booth equipped with a tablet with four choices: chocolate, bubblegum, cookies and cream and vanilla.

The icy election began during the presidential primary elections in February in which children had eight choices, said Julie Chapman with the city’s election and clerk services administrator.

“This is our effort to teach children about elections and get them engaged in a fun and exciting way,” Chapman said.

Young participants received a voting sticker, a small gift and a coupon for a free scoop at Purple Penguin Snowcone Shack, a city partner.

The top two flavors will move into the final showcase in Novemember.

“They’re trying to get their top flavor onto the the general election,” said Chapman who reported seeing repeat voters from February’s primary.

The program is only available at City Hall, Chapman noted.

-Ricardo Torres-Cortez, 9:30 a.m.

‘Be kind’ and ‘stay cool’

It’s Primary Election Day in NV. We have volunteers doing election observation statewide and are aware of a few issues from the early vote period that will lead to post-Primary litigation.

That said, please be kind to our election workers and volunteers today. Stay cool!

-ACLU of Nevada, 8:13 p.m.

‘Efficient, very efficient’

Henderson City Council Ward 2 candidate Monica Larson filmed a video on her cellphone for her supporters after voting at Sun City Anthem’s community center.

Her brief voting experience, she said, was “efficient, very efficient, surprisingly efficient so I really enjoyed it.”

“Painless,” the candidate added.

Larson said that people feel powerless when it comes to elected officials’ decisions.

“The only way to create change is to exercise your vote,” she said. “That’s your weapon. Vote.”

-Ricardo Torres-Cortez, 8:00 a.m.

‘Why not do it?’

Jenna Perry, 21, was voting in her second election, and she was doing so before work.

“It’s just very simple and easy to do, so why not do it?” Perry said.

She noted that employers are mandated to give time off to employees time to cast a ballot in some instances.

“It’s your civic duty,” she said about people considering skipping the primary.

-Ricardo Torres-Cortez, 7:50 a.m.

Early vote in Henderson

Aubrey Marunde showed up early Tuesday to Sun City Anthem’s community center to cast her ballot, which included a vote her husband, Henderson City Council candidate Bristol Marunde.

“It’s so easy, everybody is super friendly,” she said about the process.

The election was the family’s first.

“We want to make a difference in Henderson,” Aubrey Marunde said.

-Ricardo Torres-Cortez, 7:30 a.m.

Here’s what you need to know about voting on primary Election Day:

Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Individuals in line before 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Southern Nevadans can find a voting location and wait times for polling places at https://elections.clarkcountynv.gov/VoteCentersVoter/index.html.

What about mail ballots?

Voters who wish to vote by mail ballot can drop off their ballots at any of the voting centers or in a mailbox. They may also be dropped in a mail ballot box, the locations of which can be found at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.

Mail ballots sent through the post office must be postmarked by Election Day to be counted, and must be received by the election department before 5 p.m. on the fourth day after Election Day.

Southern Nevadans can check the status of their mail ballot at https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/elections/voter_services.php.

When will results be released?

The first set of election results — which will include results from mail ballots received before Election Day and early voting — will be released after polls have closed and the last voter has cast their ballot. Updated results will be posted as ballots are tabulated by elections staff.

