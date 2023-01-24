Lombardo’s plans to spend, save money in new state budget

Gov. Joe Lombardo delivered his first State of the State address to members of the 2023 Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Monday.

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during his inauguration ceremony in the Carson City Community Center in Carson City, Nev., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Joe Lombardo touted fiscal responsibility during his first State of the State speech Monday, proposing a cut to the gas tax, increased funding for K-12 education and a cost of living increase for state employees.

Lombardo shared his budget and other legislative priorities during the speech, which was held in the Assembly chambers.

“My executive budget not only lowers the tax burden on working families and businesses, but it also reserves more than $1 dollar in savings for every new dollar in general fund spending,” Lombardo said.

Taxes

The governor proposed several measures meant to ease inflation, including suspending the gas tax for the next year. The plan, which would save consumers $250 million, would be paid for by using general fund revenue.

The governor also proposed a number of measures meant to ease inflation’s burdens on businesses, including decreasing the modified business tax rate to 1.17 percent and raising the threshold for businesses subject to the Commerce Tax from $4 million to $6 million.

The budget also includes the proposed creation of the Nevada Way Fund, a savings account intended for infrastructure projects and economic development projects that could be awarded by a board made up by the governor and the four legislative leaders.

Lombardo also proposed increasing the cap for the Rainy Day Fund from 20 percent to 30 percent.

Education

The governor focused a large portion of his remarks on schools, proposing a $2 billion increase in funding for K-12 education over the biennium.

The plan would see per-pupil spending increase of more than $2,100, to $12,406 for each student on average.

Lombardo also proposed supporting a number of scholarships and programs, including $50 million for Opportunity Scholarships and $30 million in scholarships and stipends for student teachers.

Lombardo vowed to create the Office of School Choice within the Department of Education “to ensure students and their parents have the information they need to evaluate every available option and that all education providers are held to similar standards,” he said.

Lombardo’s budget also restores the operating budget of Nevada’s higher education institutions and puts $5 million towards a funding study.

Public safety

The governor also took aim at a large criminal justice reform bill passed in 2019 that was championed by Speaker-designate Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas.

“Three years have gone by, and we can clearly see that some of those changes didn’t produce the outcomes some were predicting. In fact, they made things worse,” he said.

The governor vowed to propose legislation that would toughen penalties for committing crimes in Nevada, and proposed provisions including lowering the felony theft threshold, allowing for tougher sanctions for parole violations and making fentanyl possession a category B felony.

Lombardo also proposed an increase for public safety employees.

State employees

And public safety employees weren’t the only state employees Lombardo proposed a raise for.

The governor proposed a cost of living adjustment of 8 percent in the first year and an additional 4 percent the following year for state employees. He also proposed an annual retention bonus of $2,000 for all executive-branch employees.

Lombardo also proposed $1.2 billion for capital improvement projects, including three new state office buildings.

“There are things in the speech that we very much agree with, and we’re excited about working on,” Yeager said in a post-speech news conference. “There are things in the speech that we don’t agree with and probably won’t be working on. And there’s a lot of speech that just left more questions than answers.”

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro echoed Yeager’s comments.

“You did hear a few things from the governor that felt very partisan in nature. And I also heard that he wants to try to work together so I am hopeful and optimistic that we will be able to do just that,” she said.

