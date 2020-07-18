Mining companies tax deal collapses in Carson City

A potential deal to pass additional taxes on the mining industry announced by Senate Democrats on Saturday collapsed almost immediately, after a Republican senator changed his mind.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro speaks with reporters inside her office, during the special session of the Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Thursday, July 16, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)

CARSON CITY — A plan to revive a proposal to raise taxes on mining companies to help fill some of Nevada’s $1.2 billion budget hole has collapsed.

Senate Democrats announced Saturday morning that Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, had struck a deal with Sen. Keith Pickard, R-Henderson, to revive and amend Assembly Bill 4, which first surfaced Thursday only to die after falling one vote short in the Senate around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

The deal would have sent at least a portion of the money generated by the tax deduction reductions towards a program that sends extra money to certain schools for each underperforming student, Senate Democratic Caucus Executive Director Cheryl Bruce said in a statement.

“Majority Leader Cannizzaro and Senator Pickard spoke several times last night. Leader Cannizzaro offered to amend AB4 to put the additional revenue towards the (Senate Bill) 178 K-12 funding formula, and Senator Pickard agreed to make a motion to revive the bill. We expect a vote in the Senate this morning to raise revenue that will serve some of the most disadvantaged students in the state,” Bruce said.

But by 11:30 a.m., that deal had fallen through after Pickard had talked the proposal over with his own Republican caucus members Saturday morning.

“No. I will not be voting for AB4,” Pickard told a reporter via text. “I had every intention of voting for it until I sat with my caucus this morning who showed me a better option.”

AB4 would have put a 60 percent cap on deductions afforded to mining companies.

As initially proposed Friday, AB4 would have raised roughly $100 million in extra revenue for the state, with all money going into the state’s general fund. The deal with Pickard would have directed additional revenue towards weighted funds for students, often referred to as SB 178 funds, a program that sends an extra $1,200 for each underperforming student to certain schools.

Under the originally proposed budget cuts, the state was looking at eliminating all of the roughly $70 million in funding for that program. Those funds are often used to pay for specialists, after-school programs and tutoring for low-income and English learner students not in Zoom or Victory schools, which accounts for some 58,000 students in Nevada.

AB4 was introduced Friday night, and was quickly passed out of the Assembly where Democrats hold a supermajority and are able to approve revenue increases without any Republican votes.

But Democrats are one vote shy of that supermajority in the Senate, and the bill died on a 13-8 party line vote. Had Pickard changed his vote from no to yes, the amended measure could have passed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter. Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.