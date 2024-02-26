More moose are moving into Nevada. Here’s how to hunt them

Between 100 to 120 moose are in the state, according to a state wildlife official. Most of them are in the northern Elko and Humboldt counties.

Californians aren’t the only ones moving to the Silver State. A growing population of moose have migrated to Nevada, which people will soon be able to hunt — although getting accepted to do so will be like winning the lottery.

The Nevada Legislative Commission unanimously approved Monday a regulation from the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners to establish a moose hunting season in 2024.

Between 100 to 120 moose are in the state, according to Nevada Department of Wildlife Game Division Administrator Shawn Espinosa. Most of them are in the northern Elko and Humboldt counties.

More details will be worked out during a May wildlife commission meeting, although Espinosa said between one to five tags to hunt the moose will be given out. He predicts there will be 20,000 to 35,000 applications, which will cost $10 each.

According to the proposed regulation approved by the commission, any Nevada resident and nonresident is eligible to apply for an antlered moose tag. If they get a tag, they will not be able to apply again. The tag will cost $120 for Nevada residents and $1,200 for non-residents.

Moose are a relative newcomer and have been expanding south, Espinosa said. It’s difficult to know where they were coming from, but the department thinks the moose have been expanding into Nevada from Idaho and Utah, he said.

Last year, there were 170 moose sightings in Nevada, and the department knows of 14 calves. The moose population has been increasing, but Espinosa thinks the population will stabilize.

The presence of moose in Nevada came as a revelation to at least a couple of legislative members at the meeting Monday.

“As far as I know, there’s never been a moose population in Nevada,” said Sen. Ira Hansen. He had read archaeological reports of bison once living in Nevada, but moose strike him as cold weather-type animals. “I’m delighted to see this happening,” he said.

Conservation groups including Friends of Nevada Wilderness and the Nevada Wildlife Federation did not return requests for comment.

