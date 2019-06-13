Nevada board approves $25M settlement in Reno fire lawsuit

Nevada’s Board of Examiners Thursday approved a $25 million settlement in a lawsuit that might have cost the state hundreds of millions if it had gone to trial.

A firefighter hoses down the area on Mount Rose Highway and Edmonton Drive in Reno, Oct. 14, 2016. Nevada officials approved a $25 million settlement with homeowners and insurance companies on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Mike Higdon/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)

CARSON CITY — The state Board of Examiners on Thursday approved $25 million for a settlement with homeowners and others following a 2016 prescribed burn south of Reno that got out of control and destroyed 24 homes.

The three member board made up of Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske unanimously approved the funds for the settlement. The state will pay $10 million toward the settlement — $7 million from contingency funds and $3 million from a tort fund. The remaining $15 million will be paid by the state’s insurer.

Lawyers representing more than 100 plaintiffs in the case sued the state, and a jury last year found the state guilty of gross negligence for incident. A trial to determine damages for the case was scheduled for December.

Sisolak lauded Ford and the attorney general’s office for getting the plaintiffs to agree to the settlement, which was a fraction of the what the state could have faced if the case had continued.

“It could have been an enormous liability, which could have put this state in the a very difficult position,” Sisolak said after Thursday’s meeting.

Ford, who recommended the settlement that the board approved, indicated in a memo included in the board’s agenda packet that settlement demands in the case had reached $325 million at one point.

“Based on my investigation of the claims and my evaluation of the costs of litigation and a possible adverse outcome, the settlement is in the best interest of the state,” Ford wrote.

No one died or suffered serious injuries from the fire, which burned 3.5 square miles along the eastern front of the Sierra east of Lake Tahoe.

Plutonium lawyers

The board also approved a $450,000 contract with Las Vegas law firm Pisanelli Bice to assist the attorney general’s office in lawsuits involving the U.S. Department of Energy.

The firm will aid Ford’s office in the litigation over the half metric ton of weapons grade plutonium that was secretly shipped last fall into the Nevada National Security Site, located roughly 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The state sued the Energy Department to both remove the plutonium and to halt any future shipments.

Oral arguments in the state’s case are set to be heard in August in front of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The firm will also help the state in any cases in front of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and on any issues related to Yucca Mountain. The contract runs until Jun 30, 2020.

