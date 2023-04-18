Nevada candidates pull in big bucks for 2024 election

April campaign finance reports show Silver State candidates, including Sen. Jacky Rosen, raised about $3 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The 2024 election cycle is still in its infancy, but that did not stop candidates from raising more than $2.9 million for their races.

While some people haven’t announced their candidacy for the 2024 elections in Nevada, federal financial reporting is already underway. Candidates’ April quarterly reports showing the amounts raised and spent between Jan. 1 and March 31 were due April 15 to the Federal Election Commission.

Senate race

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, raised $1.7 million during the first quarter of 2023 and has $6 million cash on hand. Out of all the senators up for re-election, Rosen is ninth in the amount of money raised so far. Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is in first place, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Katherine Porter, D-Calif.; Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.; Sen. Krysten Sinema, I-Ariz.; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

To compare, around this same time of year in the 2022 election cycle, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto raised $2,1 million between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021, and had $2.7 million cash on hand. Her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, hadn’t even entered the race at that point.

House of Representatives

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., raised $98,176 in the first quarter of this year and has $240,910 cash on hand. Her opponent, restaurateur Flemming Larsen, raised $83,456 and has $580,027 cash on hand — $500,000 of which is a loan from himself.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., raised $60,400 and has $261,431 on hand.

So far Amodei’s race remains uncontested.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., raised $503,146 and has $395,164 cash on hand. Her Republican opponent, Elizabeth Helgelien, raised $23,295 and has $16,315 cash on hand.

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., raised $404,172 and has $335,485 cash on hand. His Republican opponent, David Flippo, raised $215,980 and has $163,290 on hand.

