Nevada

Nevada DMV extends expired driver’s license deadline

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2020 - 6:51 pm
 
Updated September 10, 2020 - 7:16 pm

Nevada motorists with expiring driver’s licenses are being granted another extension.

Motorists will now have until Nov. 12 to renew their driver’s license or identification card, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday.

A deadline on expiring documents, including licenses and identification cards and vehicle registrations, was set to expire Saturday, after the DMV granted residents an extension on documents that expired after March 12.

The latest deadline extension does not include the 200,000 expired vehicle registrations or other DMV documents.

The DMV will offer online renewals for most driver’s licenses and all ID cards starting in October.

“The new extension will allow Nevadans to keep driving legally and avoid crowds at DMV offices once online renewals go live,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement. “We have fast-tracked this new online service and it is almost ready to launch.”

As many as 75,000 residents will be eligible for online license renewals through the end of December.

Drivers over 65 years of age have a one-year extension to renew their licenses.

Motorists must have either a movement permit or an active registration to drive their vehicle on public streets. Movement permits are available without an appointment at all DMV offices.

Registration renewals are available online and at kiosks. Most vehicles purchased from a Nevada dealer can be registered online.

With COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people allowed in the DMV to 50 percent of capacity, DMV customers, including new residents, have reported having difficulty setting an appointment in a timely manner, the DMV said.

The DMV will offer limited Saturday hours, aimed at new residents.

DMV offices will be open for new residents who need a Nevada driver’s license or ID by appointment only from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. starting Sept. 19.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

