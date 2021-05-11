Nevada election lawsuit against GOP official dropped

Several Republican former elected officials have dropped their lawsuit claiming Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske failed in her duties during the 2020 election.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Assemblyman Al Kramer, former Washoe County District Attorney Dick Gammick and real estate developer Roger William Norman sued Cegavske in December, alleging their votes in 2020 were “diluted” by “many” ballots cast by noncitizens. It sought to force Cegavske into removing noncitizens from Nevada’s voter rolls — something her office has maintained is already done consistently throughout the year.

They dropped their case on March 5. An attempt to reach David C. O’Mara, the Reno attorney who filed the dismissal, through his office Monday was not successful.

The state asked a Carson City judge to dismiss the case in February, claiming a lack of evidence of noncitizen votes and no specific injury to the plaintiffs, since they were just three of more than 1.4 million Nevadans who voted in 2020. The motion also alleged a conflict of interest due to the plaintiffs’ selection of former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt as legal counsel alongside O’Mara.

Laxalt, the state argued, was previously Cegavske’s lawyer as attorney general from 2014-2018, and may thus have access to privileged information. He was also involved in several attempts to reverse the state’s 2020 election results due to unproven claims of massive voter fraud as part of former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.

