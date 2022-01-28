Nevada GOP leaders subpoenaed by committee investigating Capitol riot

A U.S. House committee investigating the violent storming of the nation’s Capitol has subpoenaed two members of the Nevada Republican Party, including the party’s chairman.

Nevada State GOP Chairman Michael McDonald. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow,File)

The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seeking information about a plot to send bogus electoral votes supporting then-President Donald Trump to Washington, D.C., for congressional consideration in the certification of the 2020 election.

The committee chairman, U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., sent letters on Friday to Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and the state party’s national committeeman, Jim DeGraffenreid, notifying the men that the committee was seeking documents and depositions.

Nevada was one of seven states to have illegitimate electors send certificates to Washington. The House committee is also seeking information from alternate electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In a letter to Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald, the committee said it was “seeking information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021.”

McDonald could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a Nevada Republican Party news release at the time the illegitimate electors gathered, McDonald released a statement that said “with ongoing challenges and evidence left to be meaningfully investigated,” his slate of electors had to submit votes for the rightful winners and allow Congress to decide.

On the day Congress was set to certify Biden’s win, pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, delaying the process.

“Obviously I don’t think anybody saw what was going to take place or would ever in their wildest dreams assume that there would be any type of actions where someone would storm the Capitol and disrupt Congress in their votes,” McDonald said last week. “Obviously, that was unforeseen circumstances.”

DeGraffenreid has said there was pending litigation at the time the GOP slate met and that the party needed to “go through those motions” in case the legal challenge was successful.

